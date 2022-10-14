Leesville man accused of soliciting minor

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville man has been arrested after being accused of soliciting a minor, according to Louisiana State Police Troop E.

Trooper Casey Wallace says the Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) had begun an investigation into the solicitation of a minor via a computer in Oct. 2022.

During the investigation, troopers determined that Ryan Keeton, 50, had been communicating with the minor by sharing explicit images.

Keeton was arrested on Oct. 13 and booked into the Vernon Parish Jail for computer-aided solicitation of a minor, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.