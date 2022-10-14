Law expert explains why protective order doesn’t hold across state lines for children of family on ‘spiritual journey’

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - Justin and Heather Brister, from Vernon Parish, and their two children, Maisyn and Kanon, left Louisiana in early September with another family from Iberia Parish, Joshua, Brittney and Nathaniel Fortenberry.

Their families told 7News they had not had any contact with them after they left on a spiritual trip. The Vernon Parish Sheriff was concerned as well, asking the family to contact them. One set of grandparents even went so far as to get temporary custody granted to them.

Wednesday, the families were finally tracked down at a homeless shelter in Phoenix, but police wouldn’t honor the custody order and take the children. Many commenting on the families’ updates on social media were questioning why.

“What typically has to be done is that you have to have the judge in another state formally recognize the Louisiana judgement,” Mark Judson, Executive Director of the SWLA Law Center said. “It’s a legal process called ‘declaring a foreign judgement executory’.”

Judson said the family would need to hire an attorney located in the area where the family is staying. The local attorney would go through a “civil procedure process.”

“The out of state judgement would then sign off on a Texas judgement, or an Alabama judgement, or an Arizona judgement or wherever it is, saying ‘the judge in the foreign state hereby finds that this is a valid judgement and I’m going to give it full faith and credit,’” Judson said.

He said if law enforcement determines a potential crime has been committed, then it can change the process.

“Law enforcement can go through a criminal process, by which they can get on the phone and get with other law enforcement and start trying to get investigations underway,” Judson said.

