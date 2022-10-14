Lake Area seniors look forward to Social Security benefit increase

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Millions of Social Security recipients will receive an increase in their benefits in January - the largest in 40 years.

The 8.7 percent increase will average out to at least $140 extra for every senior 62 and over receiving monthly Social Security benefits.

This will help Lake Area seniors like Barbara Matthews with their bills.

“Well I have my house note, cause my husband passed 16 years ago and so I have to pay my house note, and it’s like 80 something a month, and then I have you know light and water, have to fill the gas, and you have to eat cause you know you have to sustain yourself with food,” Matthews said.

Matthews retired from a nursing career back in 2015 after 30 years of service and has been living on a fixed income ever since.

“It will help me not having to really be in awe about how you’ll pay a light bill once you get it and it’s like 200 and something dollars, you know what I’m saying, it will really help with that,” she said.

Matthews also has the perspective of overseeing the food pantry at the Sulphur Senior Center. Each day she sees how inflation affects other seniors.

“A lot of the times when you have children, they’ll help, you know, with different things and that’s a blessing, but a lot of our seniors don’t have children,” she said.

Glenda Broussard can relate to that.

“I’ve recently been sick so I know I have to pay medical bills for myself too, so it’s going to help to put money into my home to keep my home going,” Broussard said.

A blessing and a relief.

“I just want to thank god that he supplied us with this increase,” Matthews said.

“It just gives a relief off of me knowing that we going to have that much more money coming in,” said Broussard.

At least 42 percent of seniors 65 and older rely on Social Security for at least half of their income, while 20 percent rely on it for at least 90 percent of their income.

