Health Headlines: New type of screening could help manage lupis

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lupus is a chronic, inflammatory autoimmune disease that mainly affects the skin, joints, kidneys, and blood cells. But it can also affect the heart. Now, there’s research that could help detect these heart problems with a simple blood test.

”I’ve noticed weight gain, fatigue, joint pain. It wasn’t until I got to the hospital that I got my diagnosis for lupus.” Says Diana Yeauger Espinoza

Younger women in their mid-thirties or forties with lupus are more than 50 times more likely to have a heart attack than women of similar age who don’t have lupus.

“Lupus is much more common in women than men, about nine to one.” Says Brad H. Rovin, MD, Professor of Medicine and Pathology at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Researchers at the University of Houston say a comprehensive metabolic screen from the blood can identify metabolism issues that might lead to future plaque build-up in the heart.

Heart problems commonly associated with Lupus include inflammation of the sack that lines the heart, valve abnormalities, rhythm disorders, like arrhythmias, inflammation of the muscular tissue, and accelerated arterial plaque build-up.

Doctors say controlling active Lupus and preventing flare-ups are the best steps in preventing and managing heart problems.

Doctor Rovin, MD, says “The quicker you can get to the patient and treat them, the more effective the medications are to decrease the inflammation, turn off the inflammatory systems.”

Mild heart conditions in lupus patients can be treated with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen and naproxen to decrease pain and inflammation.

Early identification in these high-risk Lupus patients can launch preventive measures during the early stages of the disease.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.