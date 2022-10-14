Grand jury declines murder charges in M Bar shooting

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A grand jury in state district court declined a murder charge in a February shooting at the M Bar on Kirkman Street.

Germain Marcus McGruder, 35, of Orange, Texas, was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Feb. 20.

Noah Richards, 31, was arrested on March 8 on one count of obstruction of justice but was not arrested on a murder charge.

The grand jury on Thursday declined the charge of obstruction of justice and a charge of second-degree murder but did indict him on a charge of illegal carrying of weapons.

Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said investigators believe the shooting was a case of self-defense, so the case was presented to a grand jury to consider the murder charge.

