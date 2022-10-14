50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Former Leesville City Marshal’s Office employee accused of malfeasance in office

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - A former employee of the Leesville City Marshal’s Office has been accused of misappropriating funds while employed there.

In March 2022, LCMO contacted Louisiana State Police, making the accusation against Gary Scott, 47.

After some investigation into the matter, LSP obtained an arrest warrant for Scott. On Oct. 13, he was charged with malfeasance in office and theft of approximately $20,000. He was booked as a fugitive at the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and then transported to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, where he was booked without incident.

The case remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
UPDATE: After 1 person shot by police, officers discover 2 more bodies in home

Latest News

The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
3 deaths under investigation in Lake Charles home
Before today, it seemed a done deal that eight Cameron Police Jurors would remain, even though...
Cameron Police Jury decides to postpone redistricting vote
Keeping up with the boneses
Keeping up with the boneses
Millions of Social Security recipients will receive an increase in their benefits in January -...
Lake Area seniors look forward to Social Security benefit increase