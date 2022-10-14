FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm weekend is ahead before a cold front brings much cooler air next week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Warmer temperatures appear to be in store for the weekend. High pressure that was to the north of the area today will begin to move off to the east this weekend. This will allow winds to switch to a southerly direction, thus increasing our temperatures. We’re expecting highs to reach the mid-to-upper 80′s both Saturday and Sunday. Low temperatures will also be higher, reaching the 60′s both Saturday and Sunday night. Another impact will be higher humidity both days. We still expect to stay dry Saturday, making it a great day for outdoor plans! Sunday looks like a good day as well with increasing cloud cover throughout the day. This is due to our approaching cold front which arrives by Monday.

We have a warm and quiet weekend ahead before a cold front arrives Monday (KPLC)

As the cold front approaches, our next chance of rain will as well with some scattered showers and storms possible Monday. Models have backed off some about the extent of rain, but we’re still expecting at least some rainfall through Monday night. The bigger impact though is a strong push of cold air starting Monday night. Northerly winds will usher through the area, lowering high temperatures Tuesday to around 70 degrees and lows into the 40′s! An even cooler day looks to be in store Wednesday, with highs that may not even break 70 degrees and lows dropping into the mid 40′s. Next week looks to be our first extended period of fall weather and appears to be a good time to enjoy some gumbo.

As for the tropics, Tropical Storm Karl is moving south and will make landfall in Mexico Friday night. Thus, it poses no threat to SW Louisiana. Elsewhere in the Atlantic a tropical wave is located several hundred miles west of Africa, but is moving northwestward and will likely dissipate next week regardless of whether it becomes a tropical cyclone before then.

- Max Lagano

