COVID-19 in SWLA: October 14, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health changed their schedule for COVID-19 updates this week. Updates will now be weekly, and the next update will be October 19.

New reinfections are included in new case counts.

Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 602 new cases.

· 129 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

· 9 new deaths.

· 173 patients hospitalized (Same as previous update).

· 53 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 26 new cases.

· 8 new reinfections.

· 1 new death.

· 13 patients hospitalized (2 greater than previous update).

· 41 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 17 new cases.

· 6 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 43 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 5 new cases.

· 2 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 3 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 42 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 6 new cases.

· 1 new reinfection.

· 0 new deaths.

· 36 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 4 active case among inmates.

· 2 active cases among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.