Coroner: Two bodies found in 7th Street home appeared to have been there for days

The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street, where the Lake Charles Police Department responded to an incident this morning.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people found dead in a 7th Street home Thursday appeared to have been dead for a few days, authorities said.

A third person was shot and killed by an officer with the Lake Charles Police Department Thursday during an incident at the home.

2 bodies found in home after another man shot by police

Lake Charles police were called around 9 a.m. to a report of a naked man waving a gun at a home in the 1800 block of 7th Street, near 3rd Avenue.

“LCPD officers made contact with the subject and at some point, a LCPD officer fired multiple rounds,” State Trooper Derek Senegal said in a news release.

When the man retreated into the residence, SWAT officers responded and deployed a robot, which found the man dead in the home, Senegal said.

SWAT officers then entered the residence and found two additional deceased adults, he said. No officers were injured.

As is standard protocol, Louisiana State Police is investigating the officer-involved shooting at the request of the police department.

The police department is investigating the death of the two other adults.

