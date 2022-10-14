50/50 Thursdays
Chicken Salad Chick opening next month in Lake Charles

By Sudan Britton
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The Lake Charles Chick is coming soon.

Chicken Salad Chick opens on Nov. 1 at 3723 Nelson Rd.

The first 100 customers will receive free chicken salad for a year.

“We couldn’t be more excited, which is why we’ve planned a week of giveaways as part of our grand opening celebration!”

For more on the free stuff being given out when Chicken Salad Chick opens, click HERE.

Grand opening celebration!
Grand opening celebration!(KPLC)

