Cameron Police Jury decides to postpone redistricting vote

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Before Thursday, it seemed a done deal that eight Cameron Parish Police Jurors would remain, even though the population there has dwindled downward since the hurricanes.

The parish has around 5,600 people.

At their 10 a.m. meeting, police jurors went down the line, each giving their thoughts on why the jury should have eight members or, alternatively, five members.

Police Juror Thomas McDaniel is convinced they decided on eight at an earlier meeting.

“We voted already to have eight members. So, I’m okay with moving a line or something. But as far as changing, we done voted on that,” he said.

Police Juror Joe Dupont thinks most are against it.

“I don’t think there’s anybody I’ve talked to who wants eight members now. I’ve talked to a lot of people. But I haven’t talked to one,” he said.

Some say eight provides better representation, yet eight also provides a sort of self-preservation. With only five jurors, two or three jurors will have to run against an incumbent or lose their district.

Only several citizens spoke, but a straw poll of sorts from ballots at previous public hearings finds 242 people are against an eight-member police jury and zero ballots support eight members.

Police Juror Kirk Quinn has been listening to the public.

“Evidently our parish is speaking right now and we’re not listening. It’s time we start listening to what the people want. and do what they’re asking us to do,” Quinn said.

Ultimately jurors decided to postpone a decision for 30 days and hold four public hearings to explain the redistricting maps and the pros and cons of each.

A a five-member police jury would save at least $50,000 a year. Police Juror Scott Trahan insists the money they would save is not an issue.

“This ain’t about money. $50,000 they said on TV the other night. $50,000,” he said, shaking his head.

Jurors are paid $14,400 a year plus mileage, expenses and health insurance if they want it.

Thursday morning they had a meeting to allow the public to have their say before jurors were to vote on redistricting in the afternoon at what they call their voting meeting.

We’ll let you know the times and dates of those public hearings. The police jury may make a final decision at their Nov. 10 meeting.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.