Cal-Cam Fair adds to 100 years of tradition

By Angelica Butine
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cal-cam fair is celebrating its 100th year of existence with an exciting event line-up.

The fair dates back to its first opening back in 1922 representing both Calcasieu and Cameron Parish. It is the only bi-parish fair in Louisiana.

Bringing new events to their lineup is sure to take fairgoers on a ride.

The Dirty South Bull Riders is a new competition making its inaugural performance on Friday, Oct. 14.

The youth bull riding competition consists of 40 kids from all across the United States competing to win prizes up to $8,000.

“Well, this is a junior bull riding event that’s for the kids,” Ryan Stutes said. “What we’re trying to do is keep this sport alive.”

Prizes also include 12 belt buckles and bragging rights.

The Cal-Cam fair is adding this exciting addition as well as many others.

