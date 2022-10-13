TDL: Week Seven Game of the Week - St. Louis Preview

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The St. Louis Catholic Saints are off to one of their best starts in recent memory as they are 5-1 overall, and hold a record of 3-0 against conference opponents after wins over Kinder, South Beauregard, and Westlake, but now things get turned up a notch. This week the Saints are set to face off against a team they’ve struggled against in recent years, the Lake Charles College Prep Trailblazers.

St. Louis is 1-4 against the Trailblazers in their last five meetings, but this year is different. St. Louis is 5-1, with their lone loss coming to Vidor in Texas, while LCCP is 3-3, but 2-0 against district opponents.

Last season the Saints lost 34-20 to Lake Charles College Prep, and finished the season with a record of 4-7, but that team is a shadow of the team head coach Brock Matherne has this season.

“Fight, we don’t give up, and that’s what I love about this group, we trained that way, that was something we didn’t do well last year, was finish, we didn’t come from behind well, and something I loved from them was we just never gave up” said Coach Matherne on the difference of this year’s team from last year’s.

However, that fight will get tested this week when the Saints go up against their toughest challenge of the season on Friday night. “Well this is what we talk about, we work for, we want to compete against the best, and Lake Charles College Prep, I mean they’ve been the district champs for a while now, they’ve won so many consecutive in a row, I know their defense has shut out every district opponent this year so, we look at the challenge and we love to compete, and I mean we prepare like it’s anybody else, it’s really not about them, it’s about us, if we do what we’re supposed to do we like our chances” said Coach Matherne.

Coach Matherne isn’t worried about the Trailblazers and what they’ve been able to do, he’s focused on the Saints and what they’ve been able to do, as well as their goals which are to be playing in New Orleans with a State Championship on the line.

“Yeah, I mean they’re the standard of this district, I’ve got a ton of respect for those guys, their coaching staff, I think it’s a measuring stick for us to show where we want to go, we talked about it, we want to be in the dome, the goal is always to be in the super dome, and this game is a measuring stick of where we’re at and where we need to improve on to get to our goal.”

