TDL: Week Seven Game of the Week - Lake Charles College Prep Preview

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles College Prep Trailblazers haven’t exactly gotten out to the start they would’ve hoped for this season after going 8-2 last season, and are now 3-3 through six weeks, but they’re not your average 3-3 high school football team. The Trailblazers have gone up against Westgate (last year’s Louisiana 4A State Champions), Opelousas, and St. James.

Against district opponents, the Trailblazers have thrived as they’ve beaten South Beauregard and Westlake with combined scores of 95-0. Through two games against district opponents, LCCP has yet to give up a single point, and that was something St. Louis head coach Brock Matherne acknowledged saying “They’re a tough team, they haven’t given up any points to district opponents, so we’re going to have to work for it on Friday night, but we’re up for the challenge.”

As for LCCP head coach Erick Franklin, this is a point of pride “Well I think we’ve been real physical I mean, of course it cost us a couple of games being more aggressive but we’re more physical, I think that’s been a big thing for us this year, the guys have been wanting the ball across the board, and the defense has been trying to take the ball away so I think the aggressive part of this team has been really good.”

The Trailblazers have already put last week’s loss to St. James behind them, and turned their focus to the Saints for their week seven matchup, and are focused on keeping their undefeated district record intact.

“I think the focus, and preparation man, just understanding what’s next, after a loss last week, being down 7 in the fourth against St. James and it all fell apart, you know I think the preparation and the focus of the boys this week has really been good and like I said, they understand the task at hand, district championship is the number one goal” said coach Franklin.

LCCP has won the district championship four years in a row, and so far in 2022, they appear to be well on their way to winning it for a fifth consecutive season, but in order to do so, they must have an eye on the prize. “We just have to keep the expectation the expectation with the kids you know, we want to be district champs, and you can’t be district champs without winning the next district game and that’s against St. Louis, and like I said, I can understand it being tough for the kids to stay focused because we’ve won it four years in a row, but this year we don’t plan on letting up” said coach Franklin.

The Trailblazers will take on the Saints on Friday night, at 7:00.

