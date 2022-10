SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 12, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 12, 2022.

Dillan Shane Santos, 25, Westlake: Battery of a dating partner.

Dominque Rondale Dyer, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Brannon Deon Braxton, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; probation detainer.

Terrell Tyrone Davis, 53, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Emanuel Sorina, 23, New Orleans: Battery; contempt of court (2 charges); battery.

Tiynesia Imani Lavergne, 24, Sulphur: Home invasion; battery; nonconsensual disclosure of a private image; property damage under $1,000; trespassing; battery (2 charges); filing or maintaining false public records.

Megan Lynn Schexnider, 36, Lake Charles: Failure to signal while turning; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shannon Eugean George, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Darian Niko Prentiss, 32, Maringouin: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.

