Six-bridge construction progress on La. 12

Starks, LA (KPLC) - Major construction is happening along La. Hwy 12, as a six-bridge project yields progress to infrastructure in Southwest Louisiana.

According to Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), bridges that were built in the 1950s are getting knocked down and replaced.

“These bridges are going to be wider. They’re going to meet modern standards, modern demands of daily traffic. That’s very important here for this stretch of La. 12 here in Calcasieu Parish,” DOTD spokesperson John Guidroz said.

Guidroz told 7News the work is about four to five miles long, happening along the stretch of La. 12 from La. 109 all the way to the Texas state line.

“All six bridges are under construction, however they’re all in different phases of construction,” he said. “That’s to help allow traffic to continue to flow as seamlessly as possible.”

Some of the bridges have new concrete poured, and others are are still in the “tear-down” stage.

According to DOTD, the first phase was to widen the road southward to allow drives access to La. 12 and now is when they are really getting into the bridges.

“And once that’s done, the traffic will then be shifted back into this thru lane and allow the are that was added on to be an additional shoulder area,” Guidroz said.

This is the third year of construction on this the $24.2 million project, but they expect to have it done by fall of 2032.

“It’s going to be a better traveling experience for motorist who use this route on a daily basis,” Guidroz said.

He also wants to remind motorists to use caution on any construction site and be mindful to all the workers on the road.

