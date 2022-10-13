50/50 Thursdays
Reins of Hope receives $10K from SWLA Hot Air Balloon Festival

By Emma Oertling and KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Le Bocage Stables received $10,000 for their nonprofit equine therapy program, Reins of Hope.

Reins of Hope works with children and adults with disabilities and other challenges, giving them an opportunity to ride and interact with horses in unique ways.

The money was raised at the Southwest Louisiana Hot Air Balloon Festival this June, and event sponsor Brandgineers presented the check Wednesday afternoon.

“In partnering with Reins of Hope, we had a lot of time to film segments with some of the kids, and even some non-verbal children, or non-verbal with autism, and it’s amazing to watch them communicate with horses in their own way even though they don’t really communicate with anybody else. It was one of the greatest things I was actually a part of,” said Brandgineers owner Brandon Beard.

Therapist Jeanne Dennis said the goal of the program is to help people develop communication skills through interacting with animals.

