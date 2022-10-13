50/50 Thursdays
PHOTOS: Vehicle catches fire at gas station in Iowa

Firefighters extinguish a vehicle fire at a gas station in Iowa Thursday morning.
Firefighters extinguish a vehicle fire at a gas station in Iowa Thursday morning.(Iowa Volunteer Fire Department)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Iowa, LA (KPLC) - A vehicle at a gas pump burned in Iowa Thursday morning - a fire that could have been much worse had the emergency stop button not been pushed, firefighters say.

The Iowa Volunteer Fire Department posted photos of the fire to social media.

Firefighters were called around 9 a.m. this morning.

Firefighters credited store workers for hitting the emergency stop button once the fire began.

Firefighters extinguish a vehicle fire at a gas station in Iowa Thursday morning.
Firefighters extinguish a vehicle fire at a gas station in Iowa Thursday morning.(Iowa Volunteer Fire Department)
Firefighters extinguish a vehicle fire at a gas station in Iowa Thursday morning.
Firefighters extinguish a vehicle fire at a gas station in Iowa Thursday morning.(Iowa Volunteer Fire Department)

