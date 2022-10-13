50/50 Thursdays
Pelicans can’t handle the Heat in Miami

The New Orleans Pelicans were dominated on fast break points and 3-pointers against the...
By Matthew Travis
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The New Orleans Pelicans were in Miami on Wednesday night taking on the Heat in their final preseason game ahead of next week’s season opener against the Nets in Brooklyn. Unfortunately for the Pelicans, Wednesday night was not their night as they struggled to stop the offensive prowess of the Heat.

Miami was led by two players as Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro combined for 48 points, as they helped lead the Heat to a 120-103 win over the Pelicans, but that doesn’t exactly tell the full story of Wednesday night’s game in South Beach.

New Orleans had five players in double-figures as Zion Williamson, Willy Hernangomez, Trey Murphy III, Naji Marshall, and Jose Alvarado all had at least 11 points, with Hernangomez leading the way as he went for 17. Another positive for the Pelicans was the return of CJ McCollum who missed the Pelicans’ previous two games against the Spurs, and Pistons due to a sore right ankle, and he didn’t exactly play well on Wednesday night, but the positive news was he was back on the court playing basketball.

Another injury note, Zion Williamson left the game at halftime due to left ankle soreness and did not return, but following the game he said he was alright, his status for Friday’s game against the Hawks is currently unclear.

As for Brandon Ingram, the Pelicans’ All-Star forward was out once again on Wednesday night as he continues to nurse his toe which has held him out of all four of New Orleans’ preseason games. As of Thursday his status has yet to be updated for the final preseason game on Friday night against Atlanta, nor has it been updated for the regular season opener next Wednesday against Brooklyn.

The Pelicans have one final tune up on Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks in Birmingham, which you can catch on KPLC at 7:00, and their regular season gets underway on Wednesday, October 19th, against the Nets at the Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, New York.

