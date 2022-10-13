50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Opelousas man accused of releasing apple snails into community pond

Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited a man after apple snail...
Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited a man after apple snail eggs were found in a pond in an Opelousas neighborhood.(Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Opelousas, LA (KPLC) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries say an Opelousas man was cited after he admitted to releasing apple snails into a neighborhood pond.

Apple snails are an invasive species which have become a problem in parts of Louisiana. They were brought to the United States as pets.

Adeam Einck, with LDWF, said an Opelousas homeowner contacted agents, saying she believed a man had released apple snails into the Townsouth Neighborhood community pond.

Agents investigated and found multiple large bundles of apple snail eggs pond.

Einck said Peter Son Nguyen, 73, admitted under questioning by agents to possessing the snails and releasing them into the pond.

Agents cited Nguyen for illegal release of game, fowl, or fish, and possessing an exotic species.

Illegal possession of apple snails brings up to a $50 fine. Illegal release of apple snails carries a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.

Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited a man after apple snail...
Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited a man after apple snail eggs were found in a pond in an Opelousas neighborhood.(Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Moss Bluff woman dies from injuries after crash on Hwy 171

Latest News

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
UPDATE: After 1 person shot by police, officers discover 2 more bodies in home
Fire hydrant repairs begin Saturday in Elizabeth, customers will be under boil advisory
Lows
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A bit cooler tonight as we settle in to a nice stretch of weather through Saturday
House burns on Charlie Moss Road in Carlyss.
House burns on Charlie Moss Road in Carlyss