LDWF offering reward for reporting poachers

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is reminding hunters that its “Louisiana Operation Game Thief” program (LOGT) is offering monetary rewards for those who report poachers.

Since the crime-stopper program began in 1984, the information provided by “Operation Game Thief” informants has resulted in the apprehension of more than 700 poachers, who have been convicted on numerous state and federal charges. As a result, nearly $447,000 in rewards has been paid to those who reported poaching incidents.

To anonymously report a poaching violation to the LDWF’s 24-hour Operation Game Thief hotline in the following ways:

By calling 800-442-2511.

By texting “LADWF” and your tip to 847411.

Or by using the LADWF Tips iPhone or Android app.

You can also send photos via text or the app to provide additional evidence to help support your claim.

For more information on “Operation Game Thief,” you can visit the LDWF’s website HERE.

