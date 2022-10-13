January 6th Committee votes to subpoena Donald Trump at “final” hearing

The January 6th Committee dropped a bombshell during what could be its ‘final’ hearing Tuesday.

The committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify before them.

The committee does not expect Donald Trump to comply, but the committee wants it on the record they tried to talk to the former president. The panel held both a voice vote and a recorded vote to make their intent clear.

At Tuesday’s hearing, committee members were trying to make the case to the American people that Trump remains ‘a clear and present danger’ to American democracy.

Here’s what the committee laid out in evidence that he knew and understood he lost the election, as Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) said, “We now know more about President Trump’s intention for Election Night. The evidence shows that his false victory speech was planned well in advance.”

The committee reported they have gathered a lot more evidence.

California Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) spelled out what the Secret Service knew ahead of time before the attack on the Capitol.

“This email, for example, was an alert that the Secret Service received on December 24th, with the heading, “Armed and ready, Mr. President”. According to the intelligence, multiple users online were targeting members of Congress, instructing others to “march into the chambers” on January 6th and “make sure they know who to fear.”

Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) also detailed how Trump knew his days in office were numbered and called for the removal of US troops from key combat zones, including Somalia and Afghanistan. Top Pentagon officials judged that decision irrational and did not carry out the intent of Trump’s memo.

“He disregarded concerns about the consequences for fragile governments on the front lines of the fight against ISIS and Al-Qaida terrorists. Knowing he was leaving office, he acted immediately and signed this order on November 11th, which would have required the immediate withdrawal of troops from Somalia and Afghanistan. All to be complete before the Biden inauguration on January 20th.”

The committees final report is expected the first days of December, in part due to the deadline of the 117th Congress ending on January 1. Their report is due 30 days before the end of this session.

It is unclear if the committee will hold more hearings after the election or if the committee will call for any criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is backing the Senate version of the updated electoral count act, originally drafted by Sen. Susan Collins (D-Me.).

