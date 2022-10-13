Iowa to hold forum and meet and greet for November election candidates

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - The town of Iowa will be holding a forum and meet and greet for residents to learn more about candidates for the upcoming Nov. 8 election.

The event will be at the Multi-Purpose Center on 207 Hwy 90 in Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Meet and Greet - 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Mayoral Candidate Forum - 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.