Iowa to hold forum and meet and greet for November election candidates
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Iowa, LA (KPLC) - The town of Iowa will be holding a forum and meet and greet for residents to learn more about candidates for the upcoming Nov. 8 election.

The event will be at the Multi-Purpose Center on 207 Hwy 90 in Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

  • Meet and Greet - 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Mayoral Candidate Forum - 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

