Iowa City Hall and Police Department phones back online

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Iowa’s City Hall and Police Department phones are back online today, Oct. 13, 2022, according to the Iowa Police Department.

All calls to Iowa Police can return to 337-582-3636 and all calls to City Hall can return to 337-582-3535.

Standard phone lines were down on Oct. 12 due to technical issues though 911 was still active for emergency calls.

