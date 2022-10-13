Hundreds attend ‘A New Day’ expungement event to clear their records

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Those who have a felony on their record often have difficulties getting jobs and borrowing money.

A program to clean up the records of those eligible is back in Calcasieu Parish.

It was a great opportunity for those who are being held back by something they did in the past - a chance for a new life.

It was no ordinary day for Robert Swain, who wants a 30-year-old drug charge off his record. The 66-year-old is one of some 450 pre-approved for the expungement event.

Swain only wishes his mother was still here.

“My mother said I was a good child and she said, ‘Son, just do good and good follows good.’ And I believe that without a shadow of a doubt,” said Swain.

First assistant D.A. Jacob Johnson says it can make a big difference.

“These are not violent individuals. These are people who made a mistake in the past, that are lawfully entitled to an expungement. We’re allowing them to do it at a lower cost. That’s to help them get back on their feet, and it’s to help them to start a new life, hopefully improve our local economy, increase their likelihood of getting good paying jobs,” said Johnson.

Clerk of Court Lynn Jones agrees.

“This is what it looks like when you have government working together to do good things,” said Jones.

Some want it to get a job, a loan, buy a car or rent a house.

Seventy-seven-year-old James Allison wants an old arrest record removed so he can be a crossing guard.

“Feels good to not have anything over your head that happened 25, 26 years ago all of a sudden pop up and you say, ‘Wow! This should have been gone,’” said Allison.

Defendants can apply for expungement any time, but this one-stop shop saves each several hundred dollars thanks to volunteers who are truly changing lives.

As Swain walked out of the civic center he raised his arms, shouting, “Free at last! I’m a free man!”

In all, about 250 expungements were pretty much finalized at the event.

