Carlyss, LA (KPLC) - A house burned on Charlie Moss Road in Carlyss early this morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 6 a.m.

The Carlyss Fire Department worked the fire, with assistance from the Houston River Fire Department.

Firefighters say the home is a total loss.

The cause is under investigation.

