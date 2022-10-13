FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A bit cooler tonight as we settle in to a nice stretch of weather through Saturday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After most of Southwest Louisiana saw some rain over the past 24 hours, the forecast now looks quiet again for a few more days with lower humidity making way for a cooler night tonight as lows dip into the 50s and 60s overnight. Sunshine and nice weather for Friday will come with a nice warm-up through the afternoon with highs topping out in the middle to upper 80s by afternoon.

Weekend Forecast (KPLC)

Pleasant weather will start our weekend before humidity increases Sunday ahead of our next cold front moving through on Monday. A few showers will be possible late in the day on Sunday, especially by the evening hours as the front moves closer to the area. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will also be likely Monday before the front arrives. Rain amounts of around 1/2″ will be likely ahead of this next front.

Behind the front, a bigger drop in temperatures with lows back into the 40s at night and highs in the upper 60s to near 70 for most of next week will usher in the coolest air we’ve seen so far this season.

Karl (KPLC)

Tropical Storm Karl remains locked up in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and is now moving back toward the south and will eventually make a landfall over the weekend in southern Mexico. It still poses no threat to Louisiana.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.