Fire hydrant repairs begin Saturday in Elizabeth, customers will be under boil advisory

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory will be in place Saturday in the Village of Elizabeth once fire hydrant repairs begin, waterworks officials say.

At 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, the fire hydrant repair will begin.

The Village of Elizabeth Water System says all consumers should disinfect their water before consuming it including fountain drinks, making ice, brushing their teeth or using it for food preparation.

The Office of Public Health will be testing the quality of the water.

“Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each boiled quart of water,” according to the Village of Elizabeth Water System.

The water system will rescind the boil advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals.

