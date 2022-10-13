50/50 Thursdays
DOTD secretary to speak at White House infrastructure summit

Secretary Shawn Wilson, Ph.D., Louisiana Secretary of Transportation
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana’s Secretary of Transportation will be speaking at a White House summit on infrastructure today, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

Dr. Shawn Wilson also serves as president of a national highway and transportation board and will be among a number of transportation leaders and elected officials across the U.S. who will be discussing ways to make sure infrastructure projects are completed quickly, efficiently, and on budget.

The meeting will begin at 7:30 a.m. CST and will be live-streamed by the White House HERE.

Panelists will include:

