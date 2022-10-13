DOTD secretary to speak at White House infrastructure summit

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana’s Secretary of Transportation will be speaking at a White House summit on infrastructure today, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

Dr. Shawn Wilson also serves as president of a national highway and transportation board and will be among a number of transportation leaders and elected officials across the U.S. who will be discussing ways to make sure infrastructure projects are completed quickly, efficiently, and on budget.

The meeting will begin at 7:30 a.m. CST and will be live-streamed by the White House HERE.

Panelists will include:

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.