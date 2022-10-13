DOTD secretary to speak at White House infrastructure summit
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:36 AM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana’s Secretary of Transportation will be speaking at a White House summit on infrastructure today, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
Dr. Shawn Wilson also serves as president of a national highway and transportation board and will be among a number of transportation leaders and elected officials across the U.S. who will be discussing ways to make sure infrastructure projects are completed quickly, efficiently, and on budget.
The meeting will begin at 7:30 a.m. CST and will be live-streamed by the White House HERE.
Panelists will include:
- Secretary Pete Buttigieg, US Department of Transportation
- Mayor Michael B. Hancock, Denver
- Secretary Shawn Wilson, Ph.D., Louisiana Secretary of Transportation and President of American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials
- President-Elect Maria C. Lehman, P.E., ENV SP, F.ASCE
- Administrator Michael Regan, Environmental Protection Agency
- Mayor Vi Alexander Lyles, City of Charlotte
- Secretary Roger Millar, Washington State Department of Transportation
- Harold Mitchell, White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council
- Assistant Secretary Michael Connor, Army Civil Works
- Mayor Jane Castor, City of Tampa
- Neil Pedersen, P.E., Executive Director, Transportation Research Board
- John Porcari, Managing Director, 3P Enterprises
- Joe Fowler, President, Minnesota Building & Trades Council
