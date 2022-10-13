Burn ban issued for Calcasieu Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A burn ban has been issued for residents in Calcasieu Parish due to the current drought conditions, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

All outdoor private burning of any kind is currently prohibited though the ban does not include prescribed burns.

“We are now in a severe drought condition and will be until we get a significant amount of rain,” said Dick Gremillion, Director of the Calcasieu Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

The Police Jury says the order also gives Calcasieu Parish Fire Departments the authority to extinguish all fires that are in direct violation of this ban and that residents in violation could face penalties.

Calcasieu Parish is the latest area to issue a burn ban. Excluding Cameron, all parishes in Southwest Louisiana have issued bans in recent weeks.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.