Breast cancer awareness event held in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and SWLA Center for Health Services hosted their first annual breast cancer awareness forum Wednesday morning.

Patients were provided with resources and information on breast cancer treatment and were able to hear others’ experiences.

Linda Holmes, a member of the Sisters Surviving Cancer support group, said the event was a great way to let others know they are not alone.

“You have all kind of improvement in technology and cancer research to show you that it’s not a death sentence, it’s just another way of life,” Holmes said. “You have to go through the process. So this was a way of sharing that to encourage other people to know we live, we survive. Cancer is not our death sentence.”

