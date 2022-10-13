50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Breast cancer awareness event held in Lake Charles

By Emma Oertling
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and SWLA Center for Health Services hosted their first annual breast cancer awareness forum Wednesday morning.

Patients were provided with resources and information on breast cancer treatment and were able to hear others’ experiences.

Linda Holmes, a member of the Sisters Surviving Cancer support group, said the event was a great way to let others know they are not alone.

“You have all kind of improvement in technology and cancer research to show you that it’s not a death sentence, it’s just another way of life,” Holmes said. “You have to go through the process. So this was a way of sharing that to encourage other people to know we live, we survive. Cancer is not our death sentence.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Body found at Beauregard Parish deer lease

Latest News

COVID-19 in SWLA: October 12, 2022
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Health Headlines: TENEX treatment
Health Headlines: TENEX treatment
COVID-19 in SWLA: October 11, 2022