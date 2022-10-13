50/50 Thursdays
Authorities respond to report of naked man waving gun near 3rd Ave.

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are currently on-scene investigating an incident near 3rd Ave. and 7th St. in Lake Charles, according to Lake Charles Police.

The Lake Charles Police and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office have responded to the incident.

Lieutenant Jeffery Liasion says they responded to the residence after receiving a report that a man was naked and waving a gun around. He says police responded to make sure the individual was okay and don’t currently know if there is anyone with the man.

When reporters arrived, bystanders said they believe they heard three shots fired and that there may be a person barricaded inside a home.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more details.

