50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Winners of Historic City Hall’s “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” exhibition announced

Winners of Historic City Hall’s “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” exhibition announced
Winners of Historic City Hall’s “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” exhibition announced(Jason Saucier)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The winners of the Lake Charles Historic City Hall’s “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” national photography exhibition were announced at an awards ceremony during Gallery Promenade at Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center.

Top honors were awarded to Jason Saucier of Cottonport, La. for his photo of a dickcissel on a sunflower.

First Place: Jason Saucier's dickcissel on a sunflower
First Place: Jason Saucier's dickcissel on a sunflower(Jason Saucier)

Julie Pastor of Crowley, La. took second place with her photograph of a great egret entitled “A Mother’s Work.”

Second Place: "A Mother's Work"
Second Place: "A Mother's Work"(JULIE PASTOR | Julie Pastor)

Lake Charles native Karl Gillard’s “The Take-off” received third place. Gillard captured a crested caracara during launch.

Third Place: "The Take-off"
Third Place: "The Take-off"(Karl Gillard | Karl Gillard)

The gallery hosts a national competition of photographs of birds found in the United States every year. More than 200 submissions were received, and 50 of those were selected for the exhibit that now hangs in the second-floor gallery at Historic City Hall through Saturday, November 26.

Honorable Mention awards went to David Cook (Austin, Texas), Michael Elliott-Smith (Alexandria, La.), Esther Fleming (Baton Rouge, La.), Diane George (Elkins Park, Pa.), Paul Malinowski (Littleton, Colo.), John Novak (New Orleans, La.), Julie Pastor (Crowley, La.), and Lin Teichman (Lafayette, Calif.).

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Body found at Beauregard Parish deer lease

Latest News

Rain chance today
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers in the forecast for today
First Place: Jason Saucier's dickcissel on a sunflower
Winners of Historic City Hall’s “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” exhibition announced
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 11, 2022
Money generic
La. lawmakers revisit ditching state income tax