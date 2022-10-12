Winners of Historic City Hall’s “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” exhibition announced

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The winners of the Lake Charles Historic City Hall’s “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” national photography exhibition were announced at an awards ceremony during Gallery Promenade at Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center.

Top honors were awarded to Jason Saucier of Cottonport, La. for his photo of a dickcissel on a sunflower.

First Place: Jason Saucier's dickcissel on a sunflower (Jason Saucier)

Julie Pastor of Crowley, La. took second place with her photograph of a great egret entitled “A Mother’s Work.”

Second Place: "A Mother's Work" (JULIE PASTOR | Julie Pastor)

Lake Charles native Karl Gillard’s “The Take-off” received third place. Gillard captured a crested caracara during launch.

Third Place: "The Take-off" (Karl Gillard | Karl Gillard)

The gallery hosts a national competition of photographs of birds found in the United States every year. More than 200 submissions were received, and 50 of those were selected for the exhibit that now hangs in the second-floor gallery at Historic City Hall through Saturday, November 26.

Honorable Mention awards went to David Cook (Austin, Texas), Michael Elliott-Smith (Alexandria, La.), Esther Fleming (Baton Rouge, La.), Diane George (Elkins Park, Pa.), Paul Malinowski (Littleton, Colo.), John Novak (New Orleans, La.), Julie Pastor (Crowley, La.), and Lin Teichman (Lafayette, Calif.).

