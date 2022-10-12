50/50 Thursdays
Vernon authorities hoping to contact missing Leesville family

Vernon Parish authorities are hoping to make contact with a Leesville family, the Bristers....
Vernon Parish authorities are hoping to make contact with a Leesville family, the Bristers. Sheriff Sam Craft said the family is believed to be in Arizona on a religious journey that "seemed very much out of the ordinary."(KPLC)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - Vernon Parish authorities are hoping to make contact with a Leesville family believed to be in Arizona on a religious journey that law enforcement calls “out of the ordinary.”

Sheriff Sam Craft said his office has been seeking information on the whereabouts of Justin and Heather Brister, along with their children Maisyn and Kanon, who are believed to be in Arizona on a “religious journey.”

Craft said after extended family hired a private detective in Arizona, Justin Brister called his mother this afternoon.

However, Craft, said his office would still like to speak with the Bristers. He’s asking anyone with information on their location to call the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Craft said the family left with another family from Louisiana.

”They left on some sort of religious journey, it seemed very much out of the ordinary,” Craft said.

Heather Brister’s mother said in a message to KPLC that the Bristers “say they are doing God’s work and helping people by going around and clearing dark spirits.”

Craft said the parents of Justin and Heather Brister are concerned about their children and grandchildren.

”If they would just have maintained contact with their families this could have all been avoided,” Craft said.

The Bristers and the other family have been listed on missing persons websites and Facebook groups.

