Tropical Storm Karl churns in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico; no threat to SWLA

Tropical Storm Karl (KPLC)

GULF OF MEXICO (KPLC) - Tropical Storm Karl continues to meander slowly through the southwestern Gulf of Mexico as of Thursday afternoon with winds of 60 mph and a movement nearly stationary.

Karl will drift slowly to the north through the day but by tomorrow begin to drift back south toward Mexico via the Bay of Campeche with landfall this weekend as a weaker tropical depression over the Mexican state of Veracruz . This means Karl poses no threat to Southwest Louisiana. We have a cold front arriving early Thursday and that will ensure Karl remains south of our area.

We will continue to monitor Karl and if anything changes we will let you know, but the consensus from all of the models agree that Karl remains well south of SWLA and will be a threat only to Mexico.

