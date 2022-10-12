SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 11, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 11, 2022.

Raymond Paul Papillion, 66, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000.

Matthew Wade Cunningham Jr., 30, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

James Ross Jackson, 53, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $1,000; theft under $1,000.

Ruben Dorantes, 48, Orange, TX: Contractor fraud worth $25,000 or more.

Tabitha Marie Verdine, 39, Starks: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Nicole Nadine Parsley, 25, Rayne: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Courtney Mae Rodriguez, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Zachery Steven Paul Fox, 26, Sulphur: Burglary; unauthorized entry of a place of business; property damage under $1,000.

Gary Dale Williams, 35, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse.

Louis Phillip Currie Jr., 41, Lake Charles: Battery; trespassing; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony; illegal carrying of weapons.

