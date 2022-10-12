50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 11, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 11, 2022.

Raymond Paul Papillion, 66, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000.

Matthew Wade Cunningham Jr., 30, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

James Ross Jackson, 53, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $1,000; theft under $1,000.

Ruben Dorantes, 48, Orange, TX: Contractor fraud worth $25,000 or more.

Tabitha Marie Verdine, 39, Starks: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Nicole Nadine Parsley, 25, Rayne: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Courtney Mae Rodriguez, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Zachery Steven Paul Fox, 26, Sulphur: Burglary; unauthorized entry of a place of business; property damage under $1,000.

Gary Dale Williams, 35, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse.

Louis Phillip Currie Jr., 41, Lake Charles: Battery; trespassing; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony; illegal carrying of weapons.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Body found at Beauregard Parish deer lease

Latest News

Money generic
La. lawmakers revisit ditching state income tax
Day Part Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers in the forecast for Wednesday
We’re learning most of the emergency calls are woods and grass fires, and each fire station...
Multiple fire departments growing concerned over dry and windy weather
Many items were discussed at Tuesday’s Sulphur City Council meeting.
Sulphur City Council postpones public hearing for home rule charter commission