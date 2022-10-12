Sulphur City Council postpones public hearing for home rule charter commission

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many items were discussed at Tuesday’s Sulphur City Council meeting.

Frasch Elementary School was recognized as a ‘National Blue Ribbon’ school.

“The national blue-ribbon school was given for maintaining and showing growth in the achievement gap, and that is for our special education students and our students who nationally preformed under other students,” Principal Kristi Russell said. “We were able to grow and maintain during COVID, so that is what they were looking at to certify our results.”

Sulphur High School student Jake Brown, who was previously Sports Person of the Week for 7News, was also recognized for a big achievement.

“Jake is a senior at Sulphur High School and was one of only 20 athletes chosen nationally to represent the Team USA 18U Baseball and won a gold medal which he displays tonight,” Mayor Mike Danahay said.

Later in the meeting, the council voted to postpone a public hearing for the creation of a home rule charter commission. A public hearing is now set for November 14 at the next regular meeting.

