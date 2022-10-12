Repairs coming to Carpenters Bridge in Allen Parish

Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Carpenters Bridge in Allen Parish only serves around 100 people a day, but it’s closed now, waiting for the state to replace it.

Carpenters Bridge can be found going over the Ouiska Chitto creek in Kinder. Many might recognize the area, since this is where many canoe companies exit the creek.

After years of use, wear and tear is visible on the bridge. Parish officials were preparing to make renovations, but were instructed by the state to close the bridge until it could be replaced.

“Over the past 30 years, it’s been Band-Aided quite a bit, patched and repaired to keep it open, and it’s at the point now where the state has come in, they do routine inspections and they found it to be structurally deficient,” said Jacob Dillehay, an Allen Parish engineer.

Materials alone for repairs were going to cost $165,000, and still the Department of Transportation planned to replace the wooden bridge with a concrete one next year.

“It didn’t make sense to spend local parish funds to repair a bridge, especially that amount of money for it to be temporarily open and then closed back to be replaced by state money,” Dillehay said.

The repairs were going to be a big portion of Road District One (Oberlin) and Four’s (Fairview, Grant, and Mittie) budgets, so the parish has decided that money can be better allocated to other projects.

“We tried to make the best decision we could and if the repairs would have cost less money, we would have went ahead and fixed the bridge and reopened it. The road districts that share this bridge are not very rich road districts, and a hit like this which is about 82,500 per district that’s almost half one districts budget and a third of the others,” Dillehay said.

Bidding to replace the bridge will start on Dec. 14, and the state says work should begin in early 2023.

