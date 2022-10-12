Multiple fire departments growing concerned over dry and windy weather

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Dry weather and winds are raising concerns for local fire departments as more calls are coming in with reports of fires, which can quickly get out of control with our current weather conditions.

7News caught up with a few lake area fire chiefs to talk about what their departments are facing.

“The weather is conducive for fires to blow up and to burn rapidly and resist extinguishment,” Chief Todd Parker, with Ward 6 Fire Protection District 1 said.

Dry and windy conditions make for the perfect recipe of disaster when it comes to fires.

“It is bad. It is super dry. When you walk across your lawn right now, the ground crunches,” Chief Wayne Baggett with Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 said.

Multiple fire agencies across Southwest Louisiana are pleading with residents after this recent up tick in fires.

“This past week has been crazy around Calcasieu Parish and southern Beauregard Parish. We have been running every day multiple times a day,” Chief Dean Lappe with Houston River Ward 4 District 4 said.

Most of the fires over the past week have been in rural areas, where volunteer fire departments are already spread thin.

“We just don’t have the man power during the day, especially,” Baggett said. “At night, we got people but these guys getting off of work are coming straight to a fire and they fight fire to 9-10 o’clock at night, if not later.”

We’re learning most of the emergency calls are woods and grass fires, and each fire station often providing assistance to neighboring departments.

“From the west part of Calcasieu Parish and into southern parts of Beauregard Parish, every fire department was working fires,” Parker said. “We had so many calls going on that if we would have had another major incident, we did not have the personnel to respond to and efficiently extinguish that fire.”

Parker said Ward 6 has been inundated with emergency calls over the past week and they are again asking citizens to refrain from burning anything until we get significant rain.

“Right now we’re treating things like we are under a burn ban and asking people to please do not burn,” Lappe said.

Calcasieu Parish is not under a burn ban at the moment, but surrounding parishes like Beauregard, Vernon, Allen, and Jeff Davis are.

In areas where burn bans are in place, if you do burn, then you can be punished with fines.

“The fire chiefs in Calcasieu Parish, the majority of them, have requested that a burn ban be in place and we are waiting for that process to run it’s course,” Parker said.

Parker adds that all area volunteer fire departments are in need of extra hands, so if you are interested in becoming a firefighter or working for any of these departments, you can call your local fire station.

