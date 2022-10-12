50/50 Thursdays
Middle school students visit retirement home for birthday celebration

By Emma Oertling
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Kinder, La. (KPLC) - Kinder Middle School students took part in the Kinder Retirement Home’s monthly birthday celebration Tuesday, making gift bags and cards for residents born in October.

It’s part of a social-emotional learning program that teaches kids how to build relationships while making a difference in the community.

“They said its important because you know, one day this could be you here and if you think about it, you would want somebody to come and celebrate this with you. So, it makes you realize you should go and do this ‘cause it be you one day,” said seventh-grader Katherine Courville.

The monthly birthday celebration is the school’s first outreach project with this program. The students make cards and put the gift bags together at school during their social-emotional learning time, then visit the retirement home on the first Tuesday of each month.

The items for the gift bags are donated by the community. You can find a list of supplies they are collecting HERE.

