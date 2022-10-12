50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

MIDDAY UPDATE: Scattered showers continue through early evening

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Scattered afternoon showers continue
Scattered afternoon showers continue(KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Finally... Rain has returned to SW Louisiana along with extremely muggy and warm conditions. This afternoon will carry a 40% chance of additional pop-up showers and thunderstorms that will be around through the early evening. Another possibility of additional rain arrives overnight along the actual cold front. However, these showers and storms will be gone in time for the morning commute on Thursday. A bigger push of colder air arrives behind another front next week, which will begin to bring more rain to the area ahead of its arrival on Sunday and Monday.

Tropical Storm Karl
Tropical Storm Karl(KPLC)

Tropical Storm Karl continues to churn in the southern Gulf of Mexico but will soon be weakening and heading back toward the south through the Bay of Campeche and into southern Mexico by this weekend as a weaker tropical depression. Karl poses no threat to Louisiana.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Body found at Beauregard Parish deer lease

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Keep an umbrella handy this afternoon
Rain chance today
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Wednesday Forecast
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers return for Wednesday
Wade's Tuesday Nightcast Forecast
Wade's Tuesday Nightcast Forecast