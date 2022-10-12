MIDDAY UPDATE: Scattered showers continue through early evening

Scattered afternoon showers continue (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Finally... Rain has returned to SW Louisiana along with extremely muggy and warm conditions. This afternoon will carry a 40% chance of additional pop-up showers and thunderstorms that will be around through the early evening. Another possibility of additional rain arrives overnight along the actual cold front. However, these showers and storms will be gone in time for the morning commute on Thursday. A bigger push of colder air arrives behind another front next week, which will begin to bring more rain to the area ahead of its arrival on Sunday and Monday.

Tropical Storm Karl (KPLC)

Tropical Storm Karl continues to churn in the southern Gulf of Mexico but will soon be weakening and heading back toward the south through the Bay of Campeche and into southern Mexico by this weekend as a weaker tropical depression. Karl poses no threat to Louisiana.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

