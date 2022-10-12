50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Listening to America: Healthcare

prescriptions
prescriptions(AP)
By Roxanne Reid
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Peter Zampa is traveling the country, asking people what matters to them as they cast their ballot in the upcoming elections. This week, he speaks with a couple outside Atlanta. They’ve been looking to buy a house for about a year, but sky-high prices and interest rates have them rethinking their timing, location, and square footage requirements.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Body found at Beauregard Parish deer lease

Latest News

Iowa City Hall and Police Department phones offline
Iowa City Hall and Police Department phones offline
Coriana Renee Young, 27, of Elton, was arrested for second-degree cruelty to juveniles.
Elton woman arrested for cruelty to a juvenile
Rain chance today
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers in the forecast for today
Boil advisory issued for parts of Basile
KPLC 7News Sunrise Birthdays - Oct. 12, 2022
KPLC 7News Sunrise Birthdays - Oct. 12, 2022