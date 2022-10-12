LEGAL CORNER: As an executor on a will, can I appoint conservators?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions.

QUESTION: I am an independent executor on my parents’ will. They left a small amount of money (less than $10,000) to some minor grandchildren. As independent executor, can I appoint their parents as conservators and write them a check for the children so we can finish the succession?

ANSWER: The distribution of the funds to the parents depends on the legal status of each parent.

In Louisiana, tutorship is what other states would refer to as guardianship, and it describes the person who is legally responsible for the care of a minor child.

Natural tutorship: This occurs when parents get divorced or when one parent dies. In the case of divorce, parents with custody are considered the natural tutors of the child. Should one parent die, the surviving parent is the rightful tutor of the child.

If both parents are still married and neither has died, then both parents are legally responsible for their child and either can receive the check for their child.

A natural tutor, pursuant to the provisions of Section 2 of Chapter 1 of Title VII of Book 1 of the Civil Code and without qualification, may perform or discharge any act affecting any right or interest of the minor which involves less than $7,500.00.

If greater than $7,500, the father and/or mother will have to formally qualify as tutor/tutrix which involves taking an oath, posting security, and obtaining court approval, among other requirements.

Pursuant to La. C.C. art. 256, the mother may settle a claim or receive the funds by herself if the child is born outside of marriage and not acknowledged by the father or acknowledged by him alone without the mother’s concurrence.

If the parents have joint custody of an acknowledged child born outside of marriage, then both parents have equal authority to receive the funds, unless modified by the court order or agreement between the parents approved by the court awarding joint custody.

