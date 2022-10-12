Lake Charles woman arrested following high-speed chase near Roanoke

Roanoke, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman has been arrested following a high-speed chase along Hwy 1126, according to the Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says deputies attempted to stop a Camaro traveling 115 mph near Keystone Rd. south of Roanoke on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

Deputies say the driver refused to stop and accelerated to speeds of 125 mph until it pulled into the driveway of a residence along Hwy 102 near Bobby Rd. and turned off the vehicle. Authorities then ordered Trivina Lamara Reed, 23, out of the vehicle and arrested her.

Reed was booked into the parish jail for speeding, aggravated flight from an officer, failure to restrain a child properly, driving while under suspension, and encouraging child delinquency.

