Lake Charles man accused of pulling out gun at Jeff Davis Parish Fair

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after deputies say they saw him pull out a gun during an argument at the Jeff Davis Parish Fair, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says deputies that were at the fair responded to a report of a fight on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

The deputies say they escorted the individuals to the east gate of the fairgrounds and asked them to leave. However, the individuals continued to argue with each other when deputies say they saw Reginald Lemond Allen, 49, pull out a gun and chamber a round.

Allen complied when deputies ordered him to drop his weapon and was arrested. He was booked into the parish jail for possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies and possessing a stolen firearm.

