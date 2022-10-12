50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Charles man accused of pulling out gun at Jeff Davis Parish Fair

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office
Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office(Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after deputies say they saw him pull out a gun during an argument at the Jeff Davis Parish Fair, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says deputies that were at the fair responded to a report of a fight on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

The deputies say they escorted the individuals to the east gate of the fairgrounds and asked them to leave. However, the individuals continued to argue with each other when deputies say they saw Reginald Lemond Allen, 49, pull out a gun and chamber a round.

Allen complied when deputies ordered him to drop his weapon and was arrested. He was booked into the parish jail for possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies and possessing a stolen firearm.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Body found at Beauregard Parish deer lease

Latest News

Afternoon Planner
MIDDAY UPDATE: Scattered showers continue through early evening
Lake Charles woman arrested following high-speed chase near Roanoke
Iowa City Hall and Police Department phones offline
Iowa City Hall and Police Department phones offline
Coriana Renee Young, 27, of Elton, was arrested for second-degree cruelty to juveniles.
Elton woman arrested for cruelty to a juvenile