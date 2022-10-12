Justin Verlander Struggles in Game One Start

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Justin Verlander had an incredible 2022 Regular Season as he finished with an overall record of 18-4, and an ERA of 1.75, the second best ERA he’s held over the course of a season in his 17-year career that includes two Cy Young Awards, and an MVP as well.

That being said, more of the same was expected out of Verlander as Houston began their 2022 Postseason campaign on Tuesday, but that was not the case. Like most teams Verlander faced in 2022, he had success against the Mariners this season as he went 5-1 in six starts against Seattle going 42.1 innings, and allowing an average of less than two runs per game across those six games.

But on Tuesday night, Verlander looked more like the Verlander that faced the Mariners on May 27th when he allowed 10 hits and four earned runs, four of those 10 hits being home runs. On Tuesday, Verlander had a similar outing allowing 10 hits, and six earned runs once again, and this time he lasted just four innings.

“Little bit of everything, they had a good approach, there’s familiarity here, you know obviously, I could’ve made some better pitches, but also you have to tip your cap, and they hit some good pitches and that’s the beauty of playoff baseball, we’re a team, we’re here to win, and we won, so, obviously I have to do better next time out, but here we are with a game one win, and I couldn’t be more happy” said Verlander in the clubhouse following the first game of the American League Division Series.

Verlander’s next start would potentially be next Monday if a game five is necessary between the Astros and Mariners.

