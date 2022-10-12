I-10 W closed at Calcasieu Bridge; drivers advised to take 210

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles police are asking drivers to avoid I-10 West through Lake Charles.

I-10 West is closed at the base of the Calcasieu River bridge after a four-vehicle accident.

Lake Charles police are advising westbound drivers to take 210.

A tanker, another semi, and two other vehicles were involved in the crash.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.