I-10 W closed at Calcasieu Bridge; drivers advised to take 210

Tanker crash on I-10 west at Calcasieu River bridge.
Tanker crash on I-10 west at Calcasieu River bridge.(Louisiana Department of Transportation)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles police are asking drivers to avoid I-10 West through Lake Charles.

I-10 West is closed at the base of the Calcasieu River bridge after a four-vehicle accident.

Lake Charles police are advising westbound drivers to take 210.

A tanker, another semi, and two other vehicles were involved in the crash.

No injuries have been reported.

