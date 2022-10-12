50/50 Thursdays
I-10 E backed up after police chase that began in Vinton

Authorities say a police chase Wednesday evening on I-10 east traveled from Vinton to Lake...
Authorities say a police chase Wednesday evening on I-10 east traveled from Vinton to Lake Charles, with the driver running other vehicles off the road.(KPLC viewer)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 east is backed up following a police chase that started in Vinton, authorities say.

The eastbound congestion from the chase began around the time I-10 west was opening up in Lake Charles after being closed for most of the afternoon due to a four-vehicle accident.

The pursuit began when the Vinton Police Department attempted to pull over a green Toyota Camry for a traffic violation, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop D.

The vehicle didn’t stop and began running other drivers off the road, Senegal said.

Sulphur police and Westlake police joined in the chase as it traveled through their respective cities.

The driver and passenger bailed out of the vehicle as it came into Lake Charles, but were apprehended, Senegal said.

