FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More storms possible overnight but quickly turning sunny for Thursday

More storms possible overnight (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With parts of Southwest Louisiana finally seeing some rain today after weeks of dry weather, not everyone was quite as lucky as some, but more storms are possible after midnight as the actual cool front moves through the area. These too will likely miss some of you, but some additional rain and storms will accompany the front with the timing being well after midnight in the predawn hours of Thursday. A few storms could produce small hail.

3 Day Forecast (KPLC)

The sunshine quickly returns for Thursday which will heat temperatures back up into the middle to upper 80s by afternoon. This will bring a warm day but with dropping humidity, lows Thursday night will be closer to 60 overnight with a few spots even dipping into the 50s by early Friday morning. Nice weather returns for Friday and Saturday with pleasant mornings and nice comfortable afternoons.

Another front moves in next week (KPLC)

The humidity returns quickly though over the weekend with the chance of rain and storms back for Sunday afternoon and evening. This will be ahead of another front that will push through early next week, so additional rain and storms area likely for Monday as well. Models are showing between 1 and 2 inches of rain will be possible between Sunday and Monday and our area certainly could use it!

Much cooler next week! (KPLC)

Behind the front next week, temperatures will drop quite substantially with lows dipping into the 40s by Wednesday and Thursday mornings with highs much of next week only in the 70s!

Karl's projected path (KPLC)

Tropical Storm Karl remains stationary over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and will eventually push back southward through the Bay of Campeche and make landfall over the weekend near Veracruz, Mexico as a weaker storm. Karl poses no threat to Louisiana.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.