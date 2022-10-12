50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Elton woman arrested for cruelty to a juvenile

Coriana Renee Young, 27, of Elton, was arrested for second-degree cruelty to juveniles.
Coriana Renee Young, 27, of Elton, was arrested for second-degree cruelty to juveniles.(Adams County Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - An Elton woman has been arrested after a 1-year-old sustained a severe head injury while in her care, Jeff Davis Parish authorities said.

Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said the incident occurred on Sept. 21 while the 1-year-old was being cared for at a residence in Elton. Detectives began investigating on Sept. 27 and an arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday, Oct. 11, for Coriana Renee Young, 27.

Young was arrested by deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in Natchez, Miss., where she had gone for work, Ivey said.

Young is facing a charge of second-degree cruelty to juveniles.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Body found at Beauregard Parish deer lease

Latest News

Rain chance today
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers in the forecast for today
Boil advisory issued for parts of Basile
KPLC 7News Sunrise Birthdays - Oct. 12, 2022
KPLC 7News Sunrise Birthdays - Oct. 12, 2022
Health Headlines: TENEX treatment
Health Headlines: TENEX treatment